Leavenworth Oktoberfest taking the festivities to Wenatchee next year

WENATCHEE, Wash.– Leavenworth Oktoberfest will have a new home next year.

It’s heading to the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee!

Event organizers said the annual festival had to find a new place to celebrate in 2022 because the city denied its permit. The move comes after it’s taken place for 23 years in Leavenworth.

Don’t worry, you can still stay in Leavenworth and safely enjoy the festival. There will be shuttles to and from the city to the festival.

So, mark your calendar for Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, Oct. 7 – Oct. 8, and Oct. 14 – Oct. 15 next year for all the Leavenworth Oktoberfest fun.

