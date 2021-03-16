Leavenworth Oktoberfest cancelled again due to ‘lingering COVID-19 effects’

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. – Organizers of Oktoberfest in Leavenworth announced on Tuesday that they are cancelling the annual event once again this year.

According to Projekt Bayern Board President Cary Sanger and Oktoberfest Committee Chair Steve Lord, the decision to cancel is due to COVID-19 guidelines that impact main aspects of the event such as entertainment, food service and dance floors.

“After a lot of deliberation, the Oktoberfest Team felt that anything less than the Authentic Oktoberfest Celebration normally thrown would be a disservice to all our loyal attendees… Due to COVID-19 we are still facing so many State guidelines that affect our entertainment, food service, dance floors, singing, social distancing, and the list goes on. By canceling this yearly event now, we can protect our patrons from losing their deposits for accommodations and travel expenses,” the organizers explained in an email to 4 News Now’s sister station KAPP-KVEW.

In the email, organizers hinted at “some exciting news soon” regarding next year that they will be announcing on their website and Facebook pages.

