Leavenworth making changes to Village of Lights

LEAVENWORTH, Wash.– If you planned on visiting Leavenworth to check out the Village of Lights there are some changes you should know about.

Don’t worry, the magic of Christmastown isn’t going anywhere. The Village of Lights just wants to try for smaller crowd sizes, spread out parking availability. This could lead to a better experience for locals and visitors alike.

Now about those changes.

The biggest difference will be that there will no longer be a “traditional ceremonial “flipping of the switch” on Saturdays and Sundays. Instead, the lights will be on every day from Thanksgiving through February. The entertainment and fun that come with the experience will happen at 7:30 p.m. on weekends at the Gazebo and the Festhalle.

You can find out more information and more on the Chamber of Commerce’s website.

These aren’t the only changes the city is seeing.

In October, it was announced that Leavenworth Oktoberfest will have a new home at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee next year.

