Leavenworth declares emergency due to record-breaking snowfall

LEAVENWORTH, Wash.- The City of Leavenworth declared a state of emergency and requested aid from the National Guard due to their record-breaking snowfall.

Leavenworth received 36″ of snow yesterday, and some microclimate pockets have now received up to 48” in the last 48 hours. Due to concern for life safety and structure stability, their declaration of emergency will provide local resources that can aid the community quickly.

Mayor Carl Florea approved Tom Wachholder, Public Works Director, to request aid from the National Guard for assistance with the snow. Assistance includes handling welfare checks, food delivery, general snow cleanup, and private driveway snow removal.

Director Wachholder is working with local contractors and services to provide emergency aid including snow storage and snow removal.

