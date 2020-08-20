Learning pods prove successful for two Moscow families

by Ariana Lake

MOSCOW, Idaho– With more schools opting for some kind of online learning, parents are left scrambling to find a plan that fits their family. Some are banding together to create learning clusters.

The so-called pandemic pods have been popping up across the country. It’s something Brandi Urie and Mitzi Wright took to early on last spring. The two mothers are both kindergarten teachers in the Moscow School District, so they can’t be home with their girls all the time. So, they decided to pool their resources.

“That turned out to be one of the best things for us that we’re going to continue to do that,” Wright said.

Moscow students will be on an alternating schedule this fall. Group A will attend Monday and Tuesday. Group B will attend Thursday and Friday. Wright explained that Wednesday will include some online learning and schools will be sanitized.

While Urie and Wright’s third grade daughters attend different schools in the district, they’ll be learning at home together. Urie’s husband will help them stay on track and plan other fun activities for the girls. It worked well last spring, so these families are hoping for similar results this fall.

“We’ve really built in our bubble a really loving community,” Urie said.

This kind of system takes trust between both families. Urie said they each take social distancing seriously and have the children’s best interests at heart.

“By sharing this load together, it’s not so overwhelming. We can take turns by taking care of each other’s kiddos or we have an at-home parent, so he’s able to shoulder the at-home teaching part,” Urie said.

Urie’s husband does have a background in teaching, which makes him a great fit for this. But, both Urie and Wright say a background like that isn’t necessary to form one of these small learning pods in your neighborhood. After all, the school is already providing curriculum and technology to complete it.

So, as some schools stay closed and kitchen tables become classrooms, Urie and Wright hope other parents take one sentiment to heart.

“Be patient with yourselves and each other because we’re all doing the best we can,” Urie said.

