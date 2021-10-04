Learn the sounds of fire safety this Fire Prevention Week

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 3-9) is a chance for the National Fire Protection Association and local fire departments to spread awareness and educate the public on a certain topic relating to fire safety.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week topic: Learning the sounds of fire safety.

According to NFPA, this campaign works to educate everyone about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.

Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe.

When an alarm makes noises – a beeping sound or a chirping sound – you must take action.

Carbon monoxide alarms will beep loudly FOUR times when there’s CO in the home. Get out, call 911, stay out. They will chirp every 30-60 seconds as well when they are low on battery. The sound can vary depending on the manufacturer. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Qyp1MDVz4E — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 4, 2021

The Spokane Fire Department also has a sweet deal in partnership with Sweet Frostings, Blissful Bakeshop this month.

SFD will be hosting Fire Prevention Pop-up events all October long where you can get the chance to win free cupcake coupons!

Keep an eye out for the pop-ups by following the Spokane Fire Department on Facebook.

For information on Fire Prevention Week and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, see this page on the NFPA website.

