Learn about volunteer opportunities and more during Dishman Hills Conservancy’s annual meeting

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking for the opportunity to get involved in the community, you may want to tune into Dishman Hills Conservancy’s annual public meeting.

This year’s meeting will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, and will be held virtually.

The event is a chance to hear updates from the conservancy’s Conservation, Education, and Stewardship committees, as well as the latest plans for the Wilson Conservation Area.

You’ll also hear from DHC President Chris Kopczynski about his newly-published book, ‘Into Thin Hair.’

If you’re interested in getting involved, you’ll have a chance to learn about volunteer events and stewardship projects, as well as the opportunity to lead a nature walk or hike.

