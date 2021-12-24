Learn about Santa’s sleigh

NORTH POLE– It takes a special kind of sleigh to get millions of gifts to kids around the world. Some might even say it’s magic.

NORAD has everything you might ever need to know about the high-powered present delivery vehicle. It describes it as “a versatile, all-weather, multi-purpose, vertical short-take-off and landing vehicle. It is capable of traveling vast distances without refueling.”

It’s about 75 candy canes long, 40 candy canes wide and 55 candy canes high. (Measurements are without reindeer.) Its weight at takeoff is 75,000 gumdrops. Its propulsion is an incredible nine RP (reindeer power.)

The sleigh’s max speed tops out at “faster than starlight.”

You can learn more about Santa’s sleigh on NORAD’s website.

