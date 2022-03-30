Learn a life-saving skill with the American Red Cross

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Medical emergencies can happen at any time and there is no better time than the present to learn a life-saving skill.

March is American Red Cross Month and our local chapter is encouraging you to take one of the classes it offers.

From first aid, to CPR to learning how to use an AED, you can take with you skills to help someone in the workplace, while on vacation or in any medical emergency.

To detect if someone isn’t breathing, put your hands near the mouth and watch if their chest is moving. With infants, tap and tickle the feet. CPR on a baby just requires two fingers pressing down on the chest, but not with too much force. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/megAIKkdfo — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 30, 2022

The American Red Cross Northwest Region teaches online and in-person classes you can take individually or in groups.

For more information and to see the classes you can take here in Spokane, see this page on the Red Cross website.

