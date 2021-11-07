Leaf pick up starts Monday in Spokane

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Leaf pick up will begin in the city of Spokane on Monday.

Crews will start in the Corbin Park area, then move onto other parts of the city, including the Audubon, Downriver and Driscoll areas.

The city’s leaf pickup service is intended to remove only the leaves that naturally fall into the streets. Homeowners and renters should not rake leaves into the street.

The city says cleared streets help provide safer driving conditions during winter snow. Removing leaves from the streets also helps prevent clogged storm drains.

A detailed leaf pickup schedule can be found here. Crews can work seven days a week, anytime between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

If you have leaves you need to get rid of, you can place then in your green yard and food waste carts. This service will continue through the end of November. Leaves can also be taken to the Waste to Energy facility, but the cost is $57.42 per ton.

