Lawrence “Larry” L. Oneslager, 80

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Lawrence “Larry” L. Oneslager, 80, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away September 14, 2021 at the Mountain Valley Of Cascadia of Kellogg. He was born September 25, 1940 in Coffeyville, Kansas; Larry was the son of Robert and Juanita (Marang) Oneslager.

Larry moved with his family to Pinehurst, Idaho from Kansas, when he was 7 years old. He attended schools in the Silver Valley and attended welding school at the North Idaho College of Coeur d’ Alene.

Larry was united in marriage to Laurella “Rella” Dunsmore on November 6, 1959 in Osburn, Idaho.

Larry served in maintenance and as a mechanic for the Bunker Hill Mining Company for many years, until its closure. He then worked for both the Wallace and Kellogg School Districts in maintenance, until his retirement.

Larry was a member of the Idaho Hunter Safety for 35 years and had taught safety classes, a member of Shoshone County Search & Rescue, Citizens On Patrol, served as a volunteer fireman for Shoshone Fire District 1, a member of the Bunker Hill 20 year Club, the Osburn Gun Club and was a member and instrumental in the development of the Shoshone County Shooting Range. Larry had also coached the V.F.W. team in T Ball and had coached the Hecla Little League team, which celebrated two undefeated seasons.

Larry loved and enjoyed his family and the great outdoors- hunting, fishing, skeet shooting, camping, hiking, snowmobiling and motorcycle riding.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-one years Laurella “Rella” Oneslager of the family home of Osburn; one daughter Lori Ann (Dennis) Conner of Osburn; one son Edd (Dlorah) Oneslager also of Osburn; one granddaughter Heather (Brooks) Carver of Post Falls, Idaho; three great-grandchildren Cailyn, Connor and Cameron. Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Larry’s Life will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Osburn V.F.W. Hall of Osburn; this will be potluck and everyone is welcome.

The Valley has truly lost a great man!!

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Shoshone County Search & Rescue, c/o Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, 717 Bank Street Wallace, Idaho 83873.

You may share your memories of Larry with his family and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

