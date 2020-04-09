Lawrence Joseph Scalero

Lawrence Joseph Scalero, a lifelong resident of Spokane, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born April 16, 1933 in Spokane and graduated from Rogers High School, where he became a member of the National Honor Society in 1951.

He joined the Marine Corps in February 1952 and served in Korea, during the Korean War with the First Marine Air Wing, as a communication specialist.

He was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1955, and became a member of the Spokane Fire Department later that year. He attained the rank of Battalion Chief before retiring after 31 ½ years of service. He was very proud of his fire department and Marine Corps service.

He was a member of the Retired Fire Fighters Association, the Fire Fighters Golf Club, Eagles Aerie #2, and was a charter member of S.A.F.O.

Preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Scalero; father, Lorenzo Scalero; and brother, Frank Scalero. He was also preceded in death by his loving companion of many years, Gloria Baldwin. The years that they shared together were the happiest of his life. He had a special place in his heart for her two grandchildren that she raised, Brandon and Ian Richart.

He is survived by one son, Larry Dino Scalero; sister, Pat Paggett; and grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Lawrence’s cremated remains will be inurned at Pines Cemetery (1402 S Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA) in the coming days. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory (1315 N Pines Rd, Spokane Valley) once we are safely able to gather again. Service updates will be added to this site when more information becomes available.

