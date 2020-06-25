Lawrence Ernest Reichert

Site staff by Site staff

Lawrence Ernest Reichert, of Newport, died in an accident that led to his drowning on June 3, 2020 at his farm near Blanchard, Idaho. A memorial service is tentatively (due to Covid) planned for 5pm on Saturday, July 25, at his home, Brookside Acres.

He was born 76 years ago in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of Lawrence and Veronica Roder Reichert and grew up the youngest of three children in West Allis. Larry graduated from Nathan Hale High School, and attended Drake University. He married Donna Jean Habiger and they had three children: Lawrence Jr., Jacqueline and Christina.

In 1984, Larry married the love of his life, Bonnie Jones, at the farm they purchased together years before

The “Big R” is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bonnie Jones Reichert, his brother Donald Reichert (Mary) of Texas, his children Lawrence Reichert Jr. (Darcy), Jacqueline Cole (Jeff), and Christina Reichert (Richard), his grandchildren Jeffrey (Nicki), Cortney, Thomas and Auggie, one great grandchild, Asa. He is preceded in death by his loving sister, Elaine Reichert Shallow (Paul) of Milwaukee.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited read his full obituary and to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com<http://shermancampell.com>