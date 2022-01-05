Lawmakers want to push back Washington Cares Fund to July 2023

by Kaitlin Knapp

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In less than a week, Washington lawmakers will convene for the legislative session. Two bills that could affect how much money comes out of your paycheck are front and center.

The Washington Cares Act was supposed to start this year. It requires workers to have a long-term care plan, which would automatically be taken out of your paycheck. Governor Inslee delayed it and changes have been proposed by legislators.

It received pushback before even taking affect. One issue — people who work in Washington but do not live here still have to pay.

“You would be required under current statute to pay in but you couldn’t claim the benefits unless you moved to Washington state,” said Washington Cares Fund Director Ben Veghte.

Also, people retiring soon would not get benefits, under the current law.

“People close to retirement who are currently would only be able to get benefits if they paid in for at least three years of the six years or the 10 years in order to be qualified for benefits,” Veghte explained.

Two House bills would make a lot of changes.

Bill 1732 would give people born before January 1, 1968 an option to receive a tenth of the maximum benefit. The bill would also push back the start of the fund to July 2023.

Employers can take your money now. However, HB 1732 would make employers or the Employment Security Department refund you the cash before July 1, 2023.

“Employers can legally collect the premiums or they could choose not to,” Veghte said. “The law does state that they have to remit premiums to ESD at the end of April.”

People eligible to collect benefits could start doing that in July 2026, if the bill passes.

Not everyone will have to pay into the fund if another bill passes — House Bill 1733.

Veterans on at least 70-percent disability, military spouses and people working in Washington, but live outside of the state could opt out. Exemption applications would start at the beginning of 2023.

RELATED: Breaking down the new Washington Cares Fund

RELATED: Gov. Inslee pushes back start of state’s long-term care tax

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.