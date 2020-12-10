LaVonna Larsen Poirier

LaVonna Larsen Poirier died on December 3 after a brief battle with COVID-19.

LaVonna was born on June 9, 1927, on a farm near Lucas, Kansas, to Fred and Gladys Larsen. Her parents had seven children, with LaVonna being the second-youngest and the only girl. She was the last surviving Larsen sibling.

When she was a young child her family moved to Colorado and then, when she was a teenager, they located in Blanchard, Idaho. In Blanchard, she met her future husband Fielden “Sonny” Poirier, Jr., when her father went to work for Fielden Poirier, Sr. During World War II she worked at a bank and at Geiger Field, but returned to Blanchard to marry Sonny in 1946.

LaVonna and Sonny resided in Blanchard until their deaths. They raised three children there: Brian Poirier of Spokane, Dianne Mooney of Newport, and Kathy Kilmer of Blanchard. One daughter, Nancy, died in infancy. LaVonna also had three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

LaVonna was active in the Blanchard Community Church and other community activities. During her long life, she offered friendship, support, and words of wisdom to many.

Her family will miss her dearly. As Sonny said often about her, “she’s the toughest person I know.” She was indeed tough, had high standards, and was an enormous source of support and love. Her absence will be felt not only by her family, but by many residents of Blanchard and the surrounding area.

Her husband, Sonny, preceded her in death by five months. Their family is planning a joint memorial service for them at some point next year. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.