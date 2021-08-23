Laurel J. Nill

Laurel J. Nill was born on April 11th, 1955 in Spokane, WA to Ramona and Wesley Maier. S

She helped so many people throughout her life and had a wonderful sense of humor. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1973. Throughout school she won several medals in gymnastics, was active in cheerleading and pep club and eventually went on to earn a brown belt in karate. She loved her only son Chad, her family, and her dogs very much.

Laurel passed away on August 11th, 2021 after a strong battle with a long-term illness. She will be remembered by all who loved her as a true fighter. She is survived by her son Chad Nill, two sisters Marcella Wilcox and Kelly Aronson, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Ramona and Wesley Maier, brothers Michael Maier, Loren Maier and Gary Maier, and her niece Alisa Wilcox.

Laurel will be missed by so many. The family is asking that in lieu of floral arrangements, donations be made to animal rescue or an animal shelter of your choice. Friday, August 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a viewing to pay respects and honor Laurel at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 North Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA.

