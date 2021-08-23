Laurel Ann Smith (62) also known as “Mama Bear” by her friends and family, resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at her home near St. Maries. She was born to Larry and Daisy (Edgar) Shaff on June 21, 1959, in Visalia, CA.

Laurie grew up between Visalia and Santa Cruz, attending high school in Santa Cruz. Laurie married at a young age and started her family having 2 boys. She worked several housekeeping jobs to support her family. Later in life, Laurie met David Hankins at their apartment complex’s pool, and found an instant connection. They both shared a love of music, and Laurie was fascinated that he was a biker.

Tired of the hustle and bustle of city life, the couple found property near St. Maries. They packed up and moved to the property in search of a simpler life. Laurie loved her property and would often take nature walks around her place. She also enjoyed her domesticated animals and watching the wildlife. Her dog Blue was her best buddy, and they spent a lot of time together. Laurie found all the peace in the world on her property and in the mountains. She also had a green thumb and grew vegetables and flowers.

Laurie is survived by her children Dustin Smith of Post Falls, ID and Daniel and Darci Rose of Minneapolis, MN; “adopted” child Scotty Hankins; her parents Larry Shaff of Boulder, CO and Daisy Holloway of Post Falls, ID; her sister Erin Brooks of Moscow, ID; and 4 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by the love of her life David Hankins.