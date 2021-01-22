Laura Ann Broadway Colby

Laura Ann Broadway Colby 53 was called to her Heavenly home. She died peacefully at her daughter’s home on

December 18, 2020

Born in Meriden, Ct on April 24,1967 she was the daughter of the late Wanda and Luther Broadway.

Laura is survived by her daughters Amanda Thew and Alexa Colby, sisters Linda Barnes and Loretta Broadway, brother Lawrence Broadway, grandchildren; Alex, Caidence, Conner, Zayne and predeceased grandchild Sawyer.

Laura graduated Orville H. Platt High School in June 1985 . Later attended Yakima Community college. She proudly served in the Air Force.

Later to work in the Health Care field.

She loved music, diamond art work , crocheting, and her computer time.

Most of all her ultimate love was for her grandchildren. Endless smiles and laughter.

