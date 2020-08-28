Laundry room fire at Ruby River Hotel forces evacuations

Derek Deis by Derek Deis

A fire at the Ruby River Hotel forced temporary evacuations.

SPOKANE, Wash. – A fire in the laundry room of the Ruby River Hotel forced the evacuations of several guests early Friday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in building two of the hotel.

The Spokane Fire Department said towels were burning in a dryer, which caused black smoke to come out of the building. SFD said it was able to prevent any structural damage to the hotel.

Several Ruby River Hotel guests and employees were forced into the parking lot because of the fire. It was not immediately clear when they would be allowed back inside.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.