Latest updates: Wind damage reported across the region

SPOKANE, Wash. — Strong winds have been beating the region all day, with a top gust of 70 mph hitting the Keller area.

In Spokane and parts of North Idaho, winds are bringing down trees, which are striking utility lines and causing outages.

Here’s a look at the damage reported around the region.

9:17 p.m.

SR 291 is back open.

FINAL: SR 291 is back OPEN after multiple trees fell across the roadway along with power lines. Please use caution this evening. https://t.co/dnYgfjKt1H — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 5, 2022

6:34 p.m.

SR 291 near Suncrest is closed after winds knocked down a tree and power lines.

UPDATE: wind just knocked the one tree over onto the roadway now fully blocked. SR 291 was already closed due to safety concerns. Here is why⬇️ https://t.co/dnYgfjKt1H pic.twitter.com/5CUJTKJZQE — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 5, 2022

6:22 p.m.

Multiple trees fell on the South Hill, damaging two homes.

6:00 p.m.

My Spokane 311 received multiple reports of downed trees in city parks, two in Coeur d’Alene Park. One tree reportedly fell on a gazebo.

5:00 p.m.

A tree blocks the road on N Elgin St in Northwest Spokane

4:55 p.m.

Avista crews work to restore power on E 17th Ave and S Arthur St.

4:40 p.m.

North Wylie Drive in Suncrest is fully blocked by a large tree about to fall on the roadway.

3:57 p.m.

A downed tree is blocking Ash south of Rowan. It has been cleared.

3:40 p.m.

WSDOT reports several signs are down across the region, including several on US 395 near Deer Park, one on US 395 in North Spokane and a couple on US 2 northbound.

3:34 p.m.

WSDOT closes the Keller Ferry after tracking a 70 mph wind gust.

3:27 p.m.

Reports of downed power lines near State Highway 41 and Dole Rd near Spirit Lake.

3:12 p.m.

WSDOT reports downed trees blocking part of southbound US 195 near Hatch Rd.

