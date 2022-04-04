Latest updates: Wind damage reported across the region
SPOKANE, Wash. — Strong winds have been beating the region all day, with a top gust of 70 mph hitting the Keller area.
In Spokane and parts of North Idaho, winds are bringing down trees, which are striking utility lines and causing outages.
Here’s a look at the damage reported around the region.
9:17 p.m.
SR 291 is back open.
6:34 p.m.
SR 291 near Suncrest is closed after winds knocked down a tree and power lines.
6:22 p.m.
Multiple trees fell on the South Hill, damaging two homes.
6:00 p.m.
My Spokane 311 received multiple reports of downed trees in city parks, two in Coeur d’Alene Park. One tree reportedly fell on a gazebo.
5:00 p.m.
A tree blocks the road on N Elgin St in Northwest Spokane
4:55 p.m.
Avista crews work to restore power on E 17th Ave and S Arthur St.
4:40 p.m.
North Wylie Drive in Suncrest is fully blocked by a large tree about to fall on the roadway.
3:57 p.m.
A downed tree is blocking Ash south of Rowan. It has been cleared.
3:40 p.m.
WSDOT reports several signs are down across the region, including several on US 395 near Deer Park, one on US 395 in North Spokane and a couple on US 2 northbound.
3:34 p.m.
WSDOT closes the Keller Ferry after tracking a 70 mph wind gust.
3:27 p.m.
Reports of downed power lines near State Highway 41 and Dole Rd near Spirit Lake.
3:12 p.m.
WSDOT reports downed trees blocking part of southbound US 195 near Hatch Rd.
