LATEST UPDATES: Twentyfive Mile Creek Fire threatening more than 772 structures near Lake Chelan

by Erin Robinson

Credit: US Forest Service

CHELAN CO., Wash. — More than 772 structures are threatened by the Twentyfive Mile Creek Fire burning on the south shore of Lake Chelan.

Below are the latest updates:

August 19, 2021, at 3:18 p.m.

The fire has burned 9,800 acres. It is zero percent contained.

Level 3 evacuations – meaning go now – are in place for people living:

North of Cove Marina on South Lakeshore Road

The area of Granite Falls Road and First Creek Road west of Lakeshore

August 18, 2021 at 12:45 p.m:

Lakeshore Road is closed from Cove Marina north past the Twentyfive Mile drainage.

Level 2 evacuations – meaning get set to leave – are in place south of Cove Marina to Morning Sun Drive

Level 1 evacuations – meaning get ready to leave – are in place for Lakeshore Road south of Granite Falls area.

The latest evacuation maps can be found below:

The fire first ignited on Monday around 10 a.m. One structure has already been lost and the fire has burned just over 11 square miles.

A type 3 Incident Management Team has taken command of the fire, which is burning in timber, brush and grass.

Crews are working on constructing and reinforcing new containment lines. Resources are attacking the fire from the air and using local bodies of water, including Lake Chelan, to fill. Boaters should be aware of aircraft takeoff and landing, and keep a safe distance.

Fire officials believe the fire may continue to move to the south and east. A cause has not yet been determined.

