Latest updates: Crews work to restore power to thousands across the region

Erin Robinson
Posted:
Updated:
by Erin Robinson, Kris Crocker
High Wind Warning

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winds up to 60 mph swept across the Inland Northwest Sunday afternoon.

7:10 a.m. Monday

Crewa worked overnight in an effort to restore power a cross the region.

Kootenai Electric expects power to be restored to all customers by midnight.

  • Kootenai Electric: 826 without power.
  • Avista: 4,147 without power
  • Inland Power: 467 without power

9:30 p.m. Sunday

All lanes of I-90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville reopen.

6:56 p.m.

  • Kootenai Electric: 4.500 without power
  • Avista: 9,000 without power
  • Inland Power: 2,700 without power

6:02 p.m.

Additional reports of damage:

  • A tree fell onto a home at 19th and Coeur d’Alene in Coeur d’Alene
  • Trees down and road hazards on Highway 54 near Bayview

5:45 p.m.

Additional power outages are being reported across the region.

  • Kootenai Electric: 2,820 without power
  • Avista: 4,500 without power
  • Inland Power: 2,700 without power

5:26 p.m.

A Dust Storm Warning for I-90 near Ritzville has been extended to 6:45 p.m.

5:25 p.m.

A power line and tree are across the road in Hayden near Grand Tour Dr. Other downed lines reported near Ramsey & Garwood, as well as Fowler Rd.

Multiple trees and power line hazards are also being reported around Hauser, Garwood, Rathdrum and Hayden.

4:35 p.m.

Reports of damage are coming in from across the greater Spokane area.

  • A tree has fallen at Comstock Park.
  • A fallen tree is blocking southbound lanes of Newport Highway, just south of Costco.
  • A tree fell on a power line near Sanson and Alameda, knocking out power for two homes.

4:13 p.m.

More than 1,600 Inland Power customers are without power.

4:00 p.m.

A Dust Storm Warning has been extended for I-90, US 395 near Ritzville and I-90 near Schrag through 5:15 p.m.

3:52 p.m.

Avista says more than 1,000 people are without power across the region. A handful of Inland Power customers and about 50 Kootenai Electric customers have also lost power.

3:03 p.m.

I-90 is closed in both directions east of Moses Lake to Ritzville at the US 395 interchange due to visibility issues.

2:51 p.m. 

Avista reports 226 customers are without power in the lower South Hill area.

2:46 p.m.

Eastbound I-90 is closed near the Road O interchange in Moses Lake. Visibility is near zero and conditions are worsening. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Westbound lanes of I-90 remain open.

2:30 p.m.

A Dust Storm Warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. for I-90, US-395 near Ritzville and I-90 near Scrag.

There have been reports of blowing dust across I-90 from Silica Rd. to Ritzville, with more reports across SR 17 near Warden and Othello.

I 90 Ritzville Visibility Windstorm

Additional reports of blowing dust or ash near Brewster and Omak.

12:00 p.m.

Spokane County Emergency Management has issued a public safety alert, encouraging people to stay home.

Widespread power outages and downed trees and branches are likely, with blowing dust over the Columbia Basin.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, expect visibility to drop to zero at times along many highways and Interstate 90.

