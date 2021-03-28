Latest updates: Crews work to restore power to thousands across the region

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winds up to 60 mph swept across the Inland Northwest Sunday afternoon.

7:10 a.m. Monday

Crewa worked overnight in an effort to restore power a cross the region.

Kootenai Electric expects power to be restored to all customers by midnight.

Kootenai Electric: 826 without power.

Avista: 4,147 without power

Inland Power: 467 without power

9:30 p.m. Sunday

All lanes of I-90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville reopen.

6:56 p.m.

Kootenai Electric: 4.500 without power

Avista: 9,000 without power

Inland Power: 2,700 without power

6:02 p.m.

Additional reports of damage:

A tree fell onto a home at 19th and Coeur d’Alene in Coeur d’Alene

Trees down and road hazards on Highway 54 near Bayview

5:45 p.m.

Additional power outages are being reported across the region.

Kootenai Electric: 2,820 without power

Avista: 4,500 without power

Inland Power: 2,700 without power

5:26 p.m.

A Dust Storm Warning for I-90 near Ritzville has been extended to 6:45 p.m.

5:25 p.m.

A power line and tree are across the road in Hayden near Grand Tour Dr. Other downed lines reported near Ramsey & Garwood, as well as Fowler Rd.

Multiple trees and power line hazards are also being reported around Hauser, Garwood, Rathdrum and Hayden.

4:35 p.m.

Reports of damage are coming in from across the greater Spokane area.

A tree has fallen at Comstock Park.

A fallen tree is blocking southbound lanes of Newport Highway, just south of Costco.

A tree fell on a power line near Sanson and Alameda, knocking out power for two homes.

4:13 p.m.

More than 1,600 Inland Power customers are without power.

4:00 p.m.

A Dust Storm Warning has been extended for I-90, US 395 near Ritzville and I-90 near Schrag through 5:15 p.m.

3:52 p.m.

Avista says more than 1,000 people are without power across the region. A handful of Inland Power customers and about 50 Kootenai Electric customers have also lost power.

3:03 p.m.

I-90 is closed in both directions east of Moses Lake to Ritzville at the US 395 interchange due to visibility issues.

I-90 has now CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS from MP 182 east of Moses Lake to MP 221 in Ritzville at the US 395 interchange. There is no ETA to reopen. This is due to reduced visibility due to blowing dust. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 28, 2021

2:51 p.m.

Avista reports 226 customers are without power in the lower South Hill area.

Smaller outage reported near Ferris High School in Spokane. Power expected to be restored around 6:30pm #WAwx pic.twitter.com/pX8nsJmOB2 — Nia Wong ∙ 黃春英 ∙ 박니아 (@NiaWong) March 28, 2021

2:46 p.m.

Eastbound I-90 is closed near the Road O interchange in Moses Lake. Visibility is near zero and conditions are worsening. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Westbound lanes of I-90 remain open.

2:30 p.m.

A Dust Storm Warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. for I-90, US-395 near Ritzville and I-90 near Scrag.

There have been reports of blowing dust across I-90 from Silica Rd. to Ritzville, with more reports across SR 17 near Warden and Othello.

Additional reports of blowing dust or ash near Brewster and Omak.

12:00 p.m.

Spokane County Emergency Management has issued a public safety alert, encouraging people to stay home.

Widespread power outages and downed trees and branches are likely, with blowing dust over the Columbia Basin.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, expect visibility to drop to zero at times along many highways and Interstate 90.

