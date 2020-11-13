Latest updates: Driving conditions for local mountain passes

A storm moving through Washington and N. Idaho is causing slick driving conditions on local mountain passes.

Find the latest conditions below:

Snoqualmie Pass:

Snoqualmie Pass is open in both directions, but chains are required. WSDOT says heavy snow is falling with whiteout conditions.

Compact snow and ice are on the highway.

11/13 5AM: It is still snowing heavily in the Cascades this morning. Here is the forecast through this afternoon. Careful if planning travel over the passes today and tomorrow. #wawx pic.twitter.com/9eJYj1TXeP — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) November 13, 2020

Stevens Pass:

Traction tires are required and chains are required for vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Compact snow and ice are on the road. WSDOT says it is snowing heavily with blowing and drifting snow in some areas.

Fourth of July Pass:

No restrictions, but snow is falling, with gusty winds expected throughout the day. The National Weather Service predicts anywhere from 10 to 20 inches of snow by Saturday morning.

Lookout Pass:

No restrictions, but snow is on the roads with gusty winds expected later on in the day. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 4 a.m. Saturday. More snow expected into the weekend.

