Latest report shows 11 more have died from COVID-19 in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eleven more people have died from COVID-19 in Spokane County since health officials last reported, according to an update from the Spokane Regional Health District on Thursday.

The announcement comes exactly one year after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the United States- right here in Washington. Since then, a total of 462 people who died from the virus in Spokane alone.

“Due to the high volume of COVID-19 case information we are currently receiving, updates to data pertaining to deaths may be delayed by one to two days,” it reads in a release from the health district.

An additional 156 people tested positive on Thursday, health officials also reported. Health officials hope those numbers will continue to dwindle with vaccine distribution.

On Monday, Governor Jay Inslee announced the state’s plans to deliver 45,000 doses per day, saying it falls on providers to administer them at a faster rate. A mass testing site at the Spokane Arena is slated to open next Monday, and health officials hope it will aid with meeting statewide goals.

