Last Warm Day then Fall Weather moves in

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson
Sun and Clouds and warm today

Friday, October 9th

Our last above average day before the colder air moves in.

Sunshine and some clouds today in advance of a cold front. Tonight we get clouds showers and cooler with rain Saturday morning followed by scattered showers through Sunday.Cloudy Monday with more showers Tuesday.

