Last Warm Day then Fall Weather moves in – Mark
Sun and Clouds and warm today
Your 4 Things for Friday , October 9th
Our last above average day before the colder air moves in.
Sunshine and some clouds today in advance of a cold front. Tonight we get clouds showers and cooler with rain Saturday morning followed by scattered showers through Sunday.Cloudy Monday with more showers Tuesday.
