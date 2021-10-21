This could be the last 60 degree day of the season – Mark
It looks like we’re in for a beautiful day in the Inland Northwest!
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, October 21:
- Today will be a beautiful, fall-like day
- Rainy Friday ahead
- More rain this weekend
- Wet weather continues next week
Today will be dry with seasonably warm temperatures.
High temperatures today will be in the mid to low 60s.
Several storm systems are moving this way. A slow moving frontal system will bring cool temperatures and wet weather through the weekend and into next week.
