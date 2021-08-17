Last Hiawatha Trail full moon night ride set for this weekend

WALLACE, Idaho– If you have pedaling the Hiawatha Trail at night on your summer bucket list, you’re almost out of time to cross it off.

The last Hiawatha Full Moon Night Ride will take place this Sunday.

The starlit event costs $40 and includes a trail pass, guided ride, and shuttle ride all the way back to the East Portal Parking Lot. You could also upgrade to the special full moon commemorative package for $60. That includes everything you could get with the $40 ticket plus a special, long-sleeve commemorative Full Moon Night Ride t-shirt, a Hiawatha water bottle, a Hiawatha sticker, bottle of water, snacks and a Hiawatha poster.

Before you start planning your ride you will want to make sure you make a reservation first. You can only go if you have a spot reserved. You can do that by calling 208-744-1234, extension 19.

The ride starts anywhere from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m., but it’s recommended you get there a little earlier so you can fill out some paperwork.

You can find more information online.

If you can’t make the night ride, that’s okay. The trail will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week until September 19.

Described as the “Crown Jewel of Rail-to-Trail Conservation in the Country,” the Hiawatha Trail is a 15 mile, all downhill ride that beings in Taft, Montana and ends in Pearson, Idaho.

