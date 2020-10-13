Last five Washington counties can move to phase 2

OLYMPIA, Wash – Despite reiterating that there’s still a pause in the Safe Start plan, Governor Jay Inslee announced Tuesday the five remaining counties in modified phase one can move to phase two of the state’s reopening plan.

Those counties are: Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Chelan and Douglas.

The governor’s office says there has been a “leveling out” of COVID risk between those counties and the rest of the state since the Safe Start plan was paused in July.

In phase two, some sports can resume; libraries and museums can open at 25% capacity; restaurants can fill up to 50% capacity; and some gyms and training centers can open with limited capacity.

Governor Inslee also announced last week, movie theaters can open at 25% capacity in phase two.

Right now, mostly smaller counties are in phase three of the safe start plan. You can see the state’s full phase map at this link.

