The last days of summer bring warm, mild condirions – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

We’re into the final days of summer, but this weekend sure felt like fall.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

  • We’re starting off cool
  • But lots of sunshine is expected today
  • We’ll warm up throughout the week
  • A nice fall weekend is on the way

Mon Am 4 Things

Today will sunny and cool with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Mon Plan

We’re seeing a below average high, but we will be dry today.

Mon Highs

High pressure moves in with sunny, but cool conditions today with warmer temperatures Tuesday and beyond. We’ll be dry for the week and the first weekend of fall.

Mon 4 Day

