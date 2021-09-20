The last days of summer bring warm, mild condirions – Mark

Happy Monday!

We’re into the final days of summer, but this weekend sure felt like fall.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

We’re starting off cool

But lots of sunshine is expected today

We’ll warm up throughout the week

A nice fall weekend is on the way

Today will sunny and cool with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

We’re seeing a below average high, but we will be dry today.

High pressure moves in with sunny, but cool conditions today with warmer temperatures Tuesday and beyond. We’ll be dry for the week and the first weekend of fall.