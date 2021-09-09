Last chance to submit Bloomsday t-shirt design right around the corner

SPOKANE, Wash. — The countdown to Bloomsday 2022 is on and that means it’s time to start thinking about its finisher t-shirts.

Artists and designers who want their work to appear on Spokane’s most famous shirt need to have their design in by Friday, Sept. 17. Not only will everyone be able to admire your masterpiece on the shirts, but you’ll be pocketing $1,000 if yours is picked.

Designs need to be mailed or delivered to the Lilac Bloomsday Association by Sept. 17.

Here’s the address:

1414 N. Belt Street

Spokane, WA, 99201

There are some important details you should know about before you hit the drawing board. The design can have up to six colors. The words “Lilac Bloomsday Run” or “Bloomsday” must be incorporated into it as well as Spokane, Washington, 2022 or ’22.

You can also submit more than one design.

Bloomsday organizers will announce the winner in early November.

More information can be found online here.

