Last chance to donate gifts at The Salvation Army’s Giving Trees before the holidays

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas is just two days away!

While you’re doing your last minute shopping, it’s also your last chance to help a less fortunate child have something under the tree this year.

The Salvation Army is still accepting donations of gifts at the Giving Trees located at JC Penney’s in Northtown Mall and the Spokane Valley Mall.

There are pre-labeled gift tags hanging on both trees.

You’re welcome to take one or more tags, purchase the suggested gift(s) and bring it back unwrapped to the same Giving Tree.

Both trees will be available during store hours and will remain up until tomorrow at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.

If you don’t have time to shop, there are Christmas Toy registries you can donate to:

Target Toy Registry – https://bit.ly/3EyhM5G

– https://bit.ly/3EyhM5G Walmart Toy Registry – https://bit.ly/3owvxfq

– https://bit.ly/3owvxfq Amazon Toy Registry – https://amzn.to/3dtxkM1.

The Salvation Army also still has red kettles around town.

You can donate cash-free and coin-free by scanning your phone using tiptap technology.

