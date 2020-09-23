Laser Quest folding in North America, but Spokane location will reopen under new ownership

SPOKANE, Wash. — Laser Quest announced Tuesday that it will close all of its locations in North America due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spokane location, however, will reopen under new ownership.

“We are sad to report the rumours are true and that Laser Quest has closed their doors. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting uncertain economic climate have made the continued operation of many Laser Quest locations next to impossible,” a statement on the Spokane location’s website said. “We are thrilled to announce that our location will be opening in the future under new ownership. Our staff are busy ensuring the Centre adheres to all safety guidelines set out by the local health authorities.”

The laser tag arena will not be able to open until phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan, but when that happens, the new owners ensure there will be added COVID-19 safety protocols. Those will include simplified payment options, limited guest capacity, physical distancing, required face coverings and enhanced deep cleaning.

