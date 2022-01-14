Larry James Ackerman

Larry James Ackerman, 77, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away January 11, 2022 at the Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg. He was born September 28, 1944 in Aberdeen, South Dakota; Larry was the son of Carl and Ada (Bender) Ackerman.

Larry was a rancher who loved horses and cattle; he had worked on a ranch in South Dakota for Mr. Jon Hoffman. Larry had also owned and operated a sale barn in Ellendale, North Dakota. He had also served as an auctioneer.

Larry moved to the Silver Valley in 2012 from South Dakota to be near his daughters.

Larry was a true cowboy and loved everything about this life. He also loved and enjoyed his family and many special friends. Larry loved visiting with people.

Larry is survived by two daughters Cheryl “Cheri” Sandquist of Osburn, Idaho, Traci Travis of Kellogg, Idaho; one son Jody Ackerman of Aberdeen, South Dakota; one granddaughter Faith Travis of Kellogg; one great-grandson Josiah Travis; one sister Carla Salzer of Aberdeen, South Dakota; special friends Carol Schlittenhart and Shirley Dockter; and his beloved dog Sami. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Curtis Ackerman and his dog Tipper.

A gathering of family and friends and a Celebration of Larry’s Life will be held.

