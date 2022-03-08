Larry Edward Ross

by Obituaries

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, Larry Edward Ross, 69, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away March 5, 2022 at the family home of Kellogg. He was born on May 10, 1952 (on Mother’s Day) in Kellogg; Larry was the son of Wayne and Joan (Biotti) Ross.

Larry lived most of his life in the Silver Valley; he attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School in 1970. Larry furthered his education at the North Idaho College.

Larry married Karen Wuolle on January 16, 1970 in Kellogg, Idaho.

Larry had first worked, along with his brother Rob, for Ross Oil Company of which their father and mother owned. In 1986, Larry and Rob purchased the business from their Mother and continued the operation until Larry retired in 1999.

Larry was a member of the Kellogg Elks #1841, one of the original members of Project Uplift, a member of the Jaycees and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Larry loved and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends- fishing, hunting, camping and just being together. He was easy to be around, would make everyone laugh and had a bawdy sense of humor.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Karen of the family home of Kellogg; his son Vince Ross (Shelley) of Pinehurst; one daughter Monica Desmarais (Michael) of Kellogg; his grandchildren Gus and Mack Ross, Taylor and Brooke Bircher, Izzy, Bodie and Gage Desmarais; one great-grandchild Beau Jenkin; his brother Rob Ross (Nikki) of Kellogg; Larry is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends and fishing and hunting buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Larry’s Life will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Silver Valley Worship Center of Smelterville. A party for Larry will be held at Noah’s Loft of the Silver Mountain Resort following services.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 887 Osburn, Idaho 83849 or to the Shoshone County Food Bank, 114 W. Riverside Ave. Kellogg, Idaho 83837.

You may sign Larry’s online guest book and share your special memories of Larry with his family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

