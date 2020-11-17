Large Ritzville wedding a possible ‘superspreader event’; more than 300 people exposed to COVID-19

RITZVILLE, Wash. — The Grant County Health District (GCHD) is urging attendees of a large wedding held near Ritzville last week to quarantine after several people tested positive for COVID-19.

The District says more than 300 people attended the wedding, and due to the high volume of people and far-reaching impact of this event, they issued an alert to the public. Currently, 17 COVID-19 cases have been tied to the wedding, and GCHD says more are being added daily.

Public gatherings at the time were to not exceed 30 people—starting at midnight Monday night, indoor receptions and similar gatherings will be prohibited.

“We are very thankful to those attendees who have gone in for testing and are staying home. This helps protect their friends, coworkers, and communities from this illness” says district administrator Theresa Adkinson.

GCHD further recommends that organizers for these events keep a log of attendees to ease contact tracing efforts.

