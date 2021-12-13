Deputies: Suspect fires gun toward homeowner in Spokane Valley, no one injured

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A suspect fired a gun toward a Spokane Valley homeowner Monday morning.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, deputies responded to the report of someone firing a shot near E Trent Ave and N University Rd around 4:30 a.m.

The caller told police an acquaintance and past employee showed up at his house, which also acts as his business, and began yelling out front.

When the man heard a shot, he went to the front door and saw the suspect holding a gun outside. The suspect pointed the gun at the man and yelled something before running from the area.

Deputies arrived at the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.

A large police presence blocked the right lane of E Trent Ave while Major Crimes investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.

