Deputies: Suspect fires gun toward homeowner in Spokane Valley, no one injured
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A suspect fired a gun toward a Spokane Valley homeowner Monday morning.
According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, deputies responded to the report of someone firing a shot near E Trent Ave and N University Rd around 4:30 a.m.
The caller told police an acquaintance and past employee showed up at his house, which also acts as his business, and began yelling out front.
When the man heard a shot, he went to the front door and saw the suspect holding a gun outside. The suspect pointed the gun at the man and yelled something before running from the area.
Deputies arrived at the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.
A large police presence blocked the right lane of E Trent Ave while Major Crimes investigated.
The investigation is ongoing.
