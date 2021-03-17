Large plume of smoke is a prescribed burn at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge

CHENEY, Wash. — Are you seeing a large plume of white smoke near Cheney? It’s nothing to worry about.

Spokane County Fire District 3 confirmed there is a prescribed burn at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge.

As the weather turns, more people are beginning to burn outdoors. There are currently no burn restrictions in place, but local firefighters always encourage the community to be extra careful when burning.

