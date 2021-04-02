Large piece of rocket debris found in southwest Grant County

GRANT CO., Wash. — A large piece of rocket debris that lit up Pacific Northwest skies was discovered in southwest Grant County this week.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, SpaceX recovered the Composite Overwrapped Pressure Vessel on private property.

The burning debris was spotted in the sky by many people around the region last week. The National Weather Service in Seattle reported it was “debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn.”

No other details were given about the vessel’s location. GCSO said the property owner “simply wants to be left alone.”

SpaceX recovered a Composite-Overwrapped Pressure Vessel from last week’s Falcon 9 re-entry. It was found on private property in southwest Grant County this week. Media and treasure hunters: we are not disclosing specifics. The property owner simply wants to be left alone. pic.twitter.com/dEIQAotItY — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) April 2, 2021

There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.

