Large herd of elk spotted near State Line

STATE LINE, Idaho– We’re no strangers to animal sightings here in the Inland Northwest. Still, it’s pretty cool when you see a huge herd of elk.

One large herd was spotted near the State Line exit in the fields across the river. Paynter Nicks even caught the herd on video.

Eastern Washington and North Idaho are great environments for elk. Their ideas elk habitat includes productive grasslands, meadows, or clear-cuts, interspersed with closed-canopy forests.

According to The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, elk are social animals that live in herds a lot of the year.

