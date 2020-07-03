Large fire burning near Spirit Lake, southwest end of lake closed for crews to access water

Erin Robinson

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Fire crews are responding to a large fire burning near Spirit Lake.

The fire is estimated to be between 10 and 15 acres, and is moving up hill.

The Idaho Department of Lands is shutting down the southwest end of the lake and clearing boats off the lake so more aircraft can get water to fight the fire.

Video shows a helicopter and a boat are already involved with the response.

This is a developing story and 4 News Now is heading to the area to learn more.

