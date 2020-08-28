LaRayne Joy Duthie

LaRayne Joy Duthie, 73

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, LaRayne Joy Duthie, 73, of Cataldo, Idaho, passed away August 21, 2020 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. She was born on May 4, 1947, in Rugby, North Dakota. She was the daughter of Thomas Pettit and Joyce and Sam McCorkle.

The family moved to the Silver Valley when she a young child. She attended elementary and primary school, then attended a state program in Glasgow, Montana to become a legal secretary which lead to a successful career as a paralegal.

Her legal career began at Peacock, Keane and Boyd Attorneys at Law of Kellogg; she was also a paralegal for law firms in Boise and Coeur d’ Alene. She was a member of the NALS (National Association of Legal Secretaries).

LaRayne was united in marriage to David Duthie on February 14, 1982 in Gooding, Idaho.

She loved taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her other interests and hobbies included: attending church, bowling, quilting, gardening, crafts and ceramics.

LaRayne is survived by her beloved husband of thirty-eight years David Duthie of Cataldo; children Dana Quimby McKeeth of Meridian, Teresa Banks of Kingston, Shari Quimby of Boise, Melissa Johnston of Meridian and David (Cristina) Duthie, Jr. of Hayden. Her grandchildren Mason Quimby, Samantha Burdick, Dakota McKeeth, Hailee Johnston, Calista Duthie and Jacob Johnston; her great-grandchildren Anna, Victoria, Derek and Kyndal; her siblings Ray, Terry and Howard Pettit, Bob and Vicki Oberg, Bill, Sammie Dean and Laura Fern McCorkle; LeAnne Schonewald, and Shanon Figueroa. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Sam & Joyce McCorkle and Thomas Pettit, her sister Iona Haun, a brother Rick McCorkle and two grandsons Matthew Parsons and Chad Gunter.

A Celebration of LaRayne’s Life will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the West Shoshone Park of Pinehurst, Idaho with Rev. Art Fleming officiating. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Union Gospel Mission – Womens Center, 196 W. Haycraft Ave. Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83815. You may share your memories of LaRayne and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com