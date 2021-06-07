Lanes of eastbound I-90 closed near Wild Horse Monument due to wildfire

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Ron Clausen // Wikimedia Commons

QUINCY, Wash. — The right lane of eastbound I-90 is closed near the Wild Horse Monument by Vantage Bridge due to a roadside wildfire.

An alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters are parked along the road while they put the flames out. No evacuations have been issued.

The fire has burned around 40 acres, and a Department of Natural Resources helicopter is helping fight the fire.

Washington State Patrol is also on scene, warning drivers to slow down if passing by and watch for any first responders.

#I90Fire :: burning near MP141, Grant County. At 5:40PM, fire is 40 acres. DNR helo assisting. No structures at risk. Watch for closed lanes and firefighters along roadway. — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 7, 2021

