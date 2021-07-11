Lane closed on North Cascades Highway due to wildfires near Winthrop

by Rylee Fitzgerald

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is a single-lane closure on the North Cascades Highway due to fire response activity for the wildfires burning in the area. A pilot car will lead traffic through the highway.

This is approximately 20 miles west of Winthrop near the Early Winters campground.

If traveling through, you should expect delays of up to an hour. There is no estimated time for the lanes to be reopened at this time.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.