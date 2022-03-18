Landscaping upgrades along Boone Avenue leave many disappointed

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring-like weather, including the Spokane Arena, that means it’s time for landscaping upgrades. For many, the landscaping upgrade will be a disappointment.

The next time you drive down Boone Avenue, things are going to feel much different. That’s because the 25 Ash trees that used to line it are gone.

It won’t be stark for too long, though. Avista crews said replacement trees are on the way.

Trees along the outside of the @SpokaneArena were cut down this morning. We're told that they're going to be replanted & we're working to get more information on that from @AvistaUtilities !@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/rODKijEi7q — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) March 17, 2022

The Spokane Arena is working with Avista to replace the trees so many have become accustomed to seeing as they drive along Boone Avenue.

Ash trees can grow at a rate of one foot per year, up to 40to 50 feet tall. With utility lines right there, it creates great risk for power outages.

“We work hard to balance the health of trees and your reliable service. Ash trees require a lot of aggressive pruning because they grow so quickly. Over time, repeated pruning stresses and deforms the trees,” said Ben Kappen, Avista’s vegetation management administrator, in a statement.

Additionally, the trees have grown over the year, with their roots pushing up the sidewalks in several areas.

Cutting them back consistently or pruning them, is also not good for the trees, so they’re replacing them altogether.

Much more utility friendly-species, or shorter species, are coming in over the next few weeks. Avista tells us this will save time, money and is best for the trees in the long run too.

A win-win for the urban canopy, and for the energy reliability.

The trees will be donated to a local non-profit, but the details surrounding that haven’t been worked out entirely yet.

