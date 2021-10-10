Lands Council to hold Spokane tree planting event

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash.– Starting Tuesday, The Lands Council will be hosting its 2nd annual SpoCanopy tree planting event across Spokane to bring in more street trees.

From Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 14, volunteers and Lands Council staff will plant street trees in low-income neighborhoods with low tree canopy coverage. The plantings will take place in Spokane’s West Central and Northeast areas.

Small groups of volunteers and Land Council staff will plant trees from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on all three days. Plantings will take place in West Central on Tuesday, where volunteers will meet at Dutch Jake’s Park. Wednesday and Thursday will focus on Northeast neighborhoods and volunteers will convent in Kehoe Park.

“This will bring the variety of environmental and health benefits of trees to all Spokane communities and neighborhoods and ensure that everyone has equal access to the benefits of street trees and green spaces,” the organization said.

The organization said the event aligns with the City of Spokane’s goal for the city to have 40 percent canopy coverage by 2030. The organization’s goal is to plant 200 street trees this year.

“SpoCanopy is a fantastic opportunity for community members to improve our city, both environmentally and socially, and ensure that everyone has abundant access to beautiful green spaces in Spokane,” the organization said. “We are still especially in need of volunteers on Wednesday, October 13th and Thursday, October 14th for tree plantings in Northeast Spokane.”

Training and tools will be provided by The Lands Council. You can register as a volunteer for the event here.

The event is sponsored by Avista, Townsend Cellar and The Wander Project.

