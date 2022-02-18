LaMont John Geiger

LaMont John Geiger, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 14th, 2022. LaMont, better known as Monte, was born on June 9th, 1934 in North Dakota the son of Joseph and Gladys (Foster) Geiger. Monte grew up in Bremerton, WA with his siblings Duane Geiger, Jeri Hudson, and Vicki Silva. After graduating from Bremerton High School where he excelled as a three-sport athlete, Monte attended the University of Washington on a baseball and basketball scholarship. In 1955, he was selected to be a member of the United States Baseball team for the Pan American Games. In 1957, Monte was selected to an All-Star Baseball team to play in South Africa on a Good Will Tour. He also was a member of the Cheney Studs baseball team which won two National Championships for the State of Washington. After graduating and getting his degree in business in 1957, Monte served briefly in the Army, mostly stationed in Europe.

Monte met his wife of 60 years, Ann Cavanaugh, in 1960 in Seattle. They were married in February, 1962. They raised four children, Tim Geiger (deceased), Julie Waller, Dan Geiger, and Pat Geiger. In 1974, the family moved from Seattle to Spokane where Monte continued his career with the Associated General Contractors. He later took employment with the Max J. Kuney Company in 1982 where he worked until his retirement in 1999. Monte and Ann are longtime members of St. Mary’s parish where all four children attended school. Monte, a lifelong lover of athletics, volunteered and coached many youth teams in the Spokane Valley including the basketball team at St. Mary’s.

During his time, Monte touched so many lives with his kindness, sense of humor and love for life. He loved and adored his children and took great pride in their accomplishments. He was an extremely humble man, never bragging of his own accomplishments (inducted into both the Bremerton and University of Washington Sport Halls of Fame), instead he had a way of always making those around him feel important. Later in life, Monte enjoyed playing golf with family and friends, playing poker at the Eagle’s Club, spending time at their lake place on Pend Oreille, supporting the Zag basketball teams, and having breakfasts with his special friends after Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spokane Valley. Monte will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery the next day at 10:00 a.m.

