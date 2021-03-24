Lake Pend Oreille School District board votes to make masks optional

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

PONDERAY, Idaho — The Lake Pend Oreille School District board voted Tuesday to make masks optional for students, teachers and staff.

In a three-to-two vote, they decided that they will become optional when school is back in session after spring break.

In its latest update, the Panhandle Health District placed Bonner County in the minimal risk category. This means the new daily cases on a seven-day rolling average are between 1-15 per 100,000, testing positivity rate is between 5-8 percent and the regional hospital bed occupancy is between 75-90 percent.

In its original guidelines, the LPOSD required masks for high schoolers and younger students in this phase. The change to optional masking will begin on April 12.

