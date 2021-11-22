Lake Coeur d’Alene cruises open for holiday light show

by Elise Jawed

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– You can now take a trip to the North Pole by way of Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Lake Coeur d’Alene’s cruises make guests feel they are experiencing the holiday magic in a 40 minute trip.

The holiday cruises take guests through Santa’s workshop and more than 250 different light displays. Families even get to meet Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the elves.

The big man himself will read from his ‘Nice List’ to boost the holiday cheer before a beautiful fireworks display.

Lake Coeur d’Alene cruises asks all guests to follow their COVID protocols. To ensure safety, the cruises place limits on cruise capacity and will enforce social distancing and temperature checks before boarding. However, masks are optional and will be provided at the request of the passengers.

Cruises are available for booking till January 2, 2022. Prices vary by cruise and can be found on the Lake Coeur d’Alene website.

