Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises implement COVID safety measures for Journey to the North Pole

Erin Robinson by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Santa Claus isn’t letting the pandemic stop him from saying hello to kids on a Lake Coeur d’Alene cruise. If you’re planning on scheduling a Journey to the North Pole with the cruise ship, there are safety measures to keep in mind.

“We have face masks that are required,” said Cally King, Director of Marketing for Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises. “We have limited capacity on our cruise boats to about 30%, so depending on the size of the boat is how many we can have on board.”

New this year — a North Pole ticket lounge. Kids can send a letter to Santa. Parents can grab a hot chocolate or a cocktail to take on the boat. They’re also available on board. Social distancing markers are on the ground in the lounge.

One big change this year is the infrared thermometer at the ticket lounge.

“We’re doing temperature checks upon boarding,” King said. “You must have your mask on to take your temperature, but you must have a temperature below 99.9 in order to board.”

Once you get on the boat, tables will be six feet from each other.

“They are for tables of two, four or six,” King explained. “We’re asking guests not to move tables. We’re trying to keep everybody separate so they’re all six feet apart.”

Only six people maximum is allowed at a table. You can have a bigger party but they must sit at a separate table. Masks are required on board, but can be taken off at a table. When you’re sitting down, QR codes with a menu can be scanned rather than looking at a physical menu.

On your way to the North Pole, you can enjoy the lights on the boardwalk from the boat.

Another change this year is where you can see Santa Claus. Normally, families could go to the front of the boat. King said they changed this to encourage social distancing.

“Instead we’re sending everybody to the upper deck where it’s really widespread,” she explained. “We’re turning the boat up at the North Pole, so everybody can stay separate and kind of pick a six foot distance marker to sit at with their family and watch Santa and the fireworks from there.”

Santa is not changing this year! He’s still reading names off the nice list, so every child will get his or her name read.

Every journey to the North Pole will include a light show with fireworks at the North Pole.

“We wanted everybody to have the ability to come out and still experience the Coeur d’Alene magic of our Holiday Light Show, but we needed to make sure it was safe for people to do so,” King said.

Due to the limited capacity, Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises is sending out more boats more frequently to the North Pole.

You can book your next trip to the North Pole here.

Home 4 The Holidays: Ideas for a COVID-friendly holiday season

READ: Malden tree now decked out in holiday lights, thanks to Extreme Team and partners

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.