Lake City High reacts to back-and-forth mask mandate orders

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — While Gov. Brad Little was out of state on Thursday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued an executive order banning mask mandates. It didn’t last long though. Gov. Little, today, reversed what he called “an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.”

I do not like petty politics. I do not like political stunts over the rule of law. However, the significant consequences of the Lt. Governor’s flimsy executive order require me to clean up a mess.https://t.co/kDbQJ08wsc — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) May 28, 2021

Early Friday morning, Gov. Little reversed Lt. Gov. McGeachin’s executive order banning those mask mandates. That executive order that didn’t last long, banned government entities from enforcing a mask mandate.

Idaho has been on the backside of wearing masks from the start, but after a recent outbreak at Lake City High School, a mask mandate was put in place for the remainder of the year.

There’s been a lot of back-and-forths this year and for families at the school, this was just another change. They sent out an email early Thursday morning to let families know they would not be enforcing that mask mandate- only to find out hours later Governor Little reversed it.

Scott Maben, Director of Communications for Coeur d’Alene Schools said, ” I know some students, some families have reached out with frustrations on the mixed messages and going back and forth about this, and certainly, we sympathize with them.”

For students at the school, masks will be required again, come Tuesday, after the holiday weekend. Maben said they’re all just very much looking forward to the summer break.

